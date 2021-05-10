I’ll still ‘fool’ in acting – Rev Waakye

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Veteran actor-now-turned-pastor Prince Yawson says he will not quit acting for any reason whatsoever.



Waakye, as he is popularly known, said he will rather consider acting as another form of preaching.



Speaking on Onua TV's Maakye last week, Rev Yawson, who was ordained on Sunday, April 25 as Reverend Minister at the Word Impact Center in Accra, said he will not even change the role he has been well known for.



“I have not stopped acting because it’s not a bad profession,” he said.



“It’s also another form of preaching. We act to change lives.”



He added: “I said I will stop fooling in movies but one of my directors told me not to because that has helped me. That gave me fame. People like me because I fool.



“I do it in the right way. I don’t insult but today people fool and insult in movies.”



He urged Ghanaians to call out actors who engage in insults in the name of humour.



“If someone is fooling on a set and insulting, we should not laugh…but we laugh and that motivates them to do more. We should rather reprimand such people.”