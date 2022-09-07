I'll still be happy if I never have children or get married - Sister Deborah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, chiefly known as Sister Derby, has disclosed that she is not in a rush to get married or raise a family.



The popular singer has said that she will continue to live her life and stay happy even if she never has children or ends up as somebody's wife.



The 38-year-old singer, in an interview on Ameyaw TV, explained that she has always been independent.



"I am not desperate for marriage at all. If I don't get married or have children, I am still happy and fine with myself. I don't feel like it is the end of the world, because of it, I have always been independent," she said.



The 'Uncle Obama' hitmaker, unlike many women, does not regard marriage as the ultimate goal in life.



She wondered whether a union would put 5 million dollars on her table.



"I'm not rushing for marriage. Will it bring me 5 million dollars?" Derby quizzed.



In her advice to young women, she said: "Don't force yourself into marriage because of societal pressures. Make sure that’s the right partner for you, understand each, have good communication and enjoy each other's company."



The Ghanaian singer made her relationship with her boyfriend, David, public in November 2021.



