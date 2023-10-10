'I’ll speak the truth now' – Mohbad’s father opens up on son’s death, pleads for forgiveness

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Mohbad's father, in an exclusive interview with BBC Yoruba, has shed light on incidents that happened on the day of his son’s death.



Giving vivid details about the incident, Mohbad's father opened up on how he arrived late at his son's house after he was informed about his death.



He also recounted how they were denied a police report and also shared reasons for burying him hurriedly.



Touching on the part where he was buried barely 24 hours after his death, Mohbad's father said there was no space in the morgue where they had taken him and he couldn't stand seeing his sin's corpse.



“My son died at about 3pm, nobody called me. By the time I got to his house, it was 10pm and I saw a lot of crowd. We were denied a police report at the station, We tried to take him to the mortuary but there was no space, I couldn’t be watching him in the house. I had to bury him. Nigerians should forgive me if I offended them. Nobody loves him like me," he stated in a viral video.



The grieving father also revealed that his son had been subjected to physical abuse by Naira Marley and Sam Larry multiple times.



He added that prior to his son's death, he had confided in him severally that Naira Marley was evil.



This pattern of fear according to Mohbad's father, continued, with further incidents of violence, including the recent one during a video shoot with Zlatan.



