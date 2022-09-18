‘I'll slap you if you continue to disrespect me’ - Big Akwes warns Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian actor and television personality, Akwasi Asamoah popularly known as Big Akwes, has threatened to slap popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo if he continues to disrespect and say derogatory things about him.



According to Big Akwes, he has noticed that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo constantly makes it a point to disrespect him anytime he has the opportunity to discuss him in an interview.



The actor recalled how the entertainment pundit verbally abused him when he was asked his thoughts on a banter between him and Kwadwo Nkansah.



“Arnold should respect me. He should know that I am his big brother. I am 15 years older than he is, so you have to know how to talk to me. if you don’t take care and quit disrespecting me, I will jam your head with this bottle,” Big Akwes threatened Arnold on live television when the duo served as guests for the United Showbiz Show.



The threats did not end there, the actor made moves to slap the entertainment pundit on the show but was quickly prevented by the host, Nana Ama McBrown and social activist, Kwame A-Plus.



On his part, Asamoah-Baidoo denied the allegations levelled against him and clarified that he has never insulted Big Akwes, rather he just makes his honest opinion known anytime he is asked a question.



EAN/BOG