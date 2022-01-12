I’ll shoot a movie about my failed marriage – Xandy Kamel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Xandy Kamel talks about her failed marriage



Xandy Kamel battles marital crises



Zionfelix interviews Xandy Kamel



Popular Ghanaian actress and socialite, Xandy Kamel, has disclosed her intentions of churning out a movie from her failed marriage.



Xandy Kamel has established that she is currently writing a script out of her true life story adding that it will hopefully be released this year, 2022.



Asked why she chose to put the details of her private life out there, Xandy Kamel said;



“I’ll be bringing out a movie hopefully this year. It will be titled ‘married to an enemy’. It’s going to be a true-life story. It’s my true life story. When issues happen, out of the pain, anger and frustrations, you’re not able to express yourself properly. I want to be fully okay, sit down and script the story well which I have started doing.



Touching on the number of movies she has produced so far, Xandy Kamel said;

“I initially produced ‘merry go round’ and later ‘husband and wife.”



One can recall that Xandy Kamel’s marriage fell on rocks sometime in 2021 after she engulfed social media with claims that her husband was a serial womanizer.



Xandy who is currently separated from her husband, Kaninja, has since warned Ghanaians to desist from associating her name with her husband.



In a recent interview with Ola Michael, Xandy established that she is currently single and living her best life.



Watch the video below



