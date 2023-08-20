‘I’ll seek legal redress to your lies and defamation’ – Reggie Zippy’s ex-wife tells him

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Edith Ward, the ex-wife of Reggie Zippy, has intended to seek a legal resolution to what she described as her husband’s constant act of maligning her integrity and spewing lies about her, after their divorce.



According to her, the musician’s constant propagation of lies about her has created a false narrative about her in the media, which is affecting her mentally.



In an Instagram post detailing her displeasure, Edith said she is tired of responding to all the claims, hence, her decision to resort to the court.



“I am writing to address an ongoing issue that has been causing distress to me, my children, and those close to me. It has come to my attention that my ex-husband has been spreading a series of lies and making defamatory statements about me online. These actions are disheartening and aimed at breaking me emotionally. I must emphasize that these allegations are utterly false and have been carefully crafted to harm my reputation and well-being.



“The deliberate attempt to spread lies and engage in defamatory behavior online is deeply hurtful. In the face of these challenges, I have often felt compelled to respond as it's difficult to simply bear witness to the constant onslaught of false allegations and malicious comments. As someone who believes in the importance of integrity and transparency, enduring and witnessing these actions has been emotionally taxing. I am committed to addressing this matter with the necessary legal channels and seeking a resolution that upholds the truth,” parts of her post read.



Prior to her comments, Reggie, while refuting the ‘irresponsible dad’ tag from his ex-wife, insisted that although they are separated, he would not allow another man to raise his children.



“DEAD-BEAT FATHER FOR 15yrs? Gyamera moyari yari ong? Do you have any idea what it takes to be fully present in your kids' lives or even nurture or raise 3 children from ages zero to 15 years in Europe? Don’t anger me, what nonsense. Please go to my children’s school, our neighbors, church members, former mutual friends, work colleagues, and business partners then you can come and talk to me about who a deadbeat father is.



“I will not allow my very well-behaved and intelligent children to grow up with any baby daddy issues. period! My focus is to maintain my already declining relationship with my children as their father up until they become adults and decide whether to continue with our relationship or not,” he stated.









EB/NOQ