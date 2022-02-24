I’ll sabotage your career – OB Nartey threatens Ofori Amponsah

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Outspoken media personality, OB Nartey has threatened to collapse Ofori Amponsah’s music career if he (Ofori Amponsah) doesn’t apologize to gospel musicians for saying most of them make ‘foolish songs’.



Weeks ago, highlife act Ofori Amponsah opined that most Ghanaian gospel musicians make stupid songs. It seems this blander from the legendary artist did not go down well with the gospel musicians.



Reacting to this on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show with Christian Agyei Frimpong, OB Nartey said, “I will instigate. I will foister and set an agenda to make sure Ofori Amponsah’s music dwindles. See in the forty laws of power, it says, don’t laugh with your enemies. Some people, it seems they’re joking, but they’re insulting you.”



“I’ve started the agenda already. That’s why I said if you play his music, I will walk out. For me, my station, I will make sure nobody plays his song there. I’m telling you. As the programs director of my station, I won’t allow anyone to play his songs on Vision 1 FM,” OB Nartey continued.



Still, on the issue, OB ordered Ofori Amposah to beg pardon from gospel musicians in the country.



“You don’t make such denigrating statement. He should come to retract and apologize for the statement. That’s an unfortunate statement,” OB Nartey concluded.



