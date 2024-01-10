I’ll rather starve to death than write about my relationship with McBrown in a book - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has said that he would never write about his past relationship with actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown in a book, no matter the circumstances.



According to him, he is someone who does not like doing things that would end up generating controversies about people he is associated with, even if it would affect him financially.



He stated that he would never write about his previous relationship with McBrown in a book, adding that he would starve to death if that would be the cost.

This comes after some individuals claimed that Okyeame Kwame’s book would have gained much attention and hype had he included controversial issues like Yvonne Nelson’s book (I Am Not Yvonne Nelson), which contained her past relationship with Sarkodie.



In a video shared by Mari.Gyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, this is how the conversation panned out between Okyeame Kwame and the show host, whose identity is not known.



Host: One topic that brought up the issues your book recently was when one of the best-selling books now thus Yvonne Nelson’s book (I Am Not Yvonne Nelson). People are saying the book sold out because of the brutal honesty with revelations which some think she shouldn’t have talked about, especially the controversy. People said that maybe if your book contained issues about your relationship with McBrown in the past the book would have sold higher than this. If you were writing a memo, would you have included your time with McBrown in there?



Okyeame Kwame: The most important thing to me in this world is peace. So anything which does not bring peace I am not interested. If I am writing a book and I have to include issues with McBrown in this case the negative ones for the book to sell out, then hunger should kill me. I am not interested because it won't bring peace between myself and McBrown.



