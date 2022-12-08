I’ll rather spend on a strip club than support the Church of Pentecost – Criss Waddle

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Ghanaian musician cum businessman, Criss Waddle, has taken to social media with a list of reasons why he will never lend a helping hand to the Church of Pentecost.



According to the AMG boss, that particular branch of the church is one establishment he would never support and this is as a result of some ill-treatment they meted out to him and his family sometime back.



Unclear what necessitated the rants, Criss Waddle, in a Snapchat post recalled an instance where the Pentecost Church’s Tema Community 5 branch, blatantly refused to offer them assistance when they had nowhere to lay their heads.



Criss Waddle said the church sent him and his family back to the street, although they had some empty rooms in the manse and this bitter experience still lingers in his memory.



Looking back at all the ordeal the church put him through and the fact that he now has the financial capacity to refurbish the church and its manse, Waddle said he would rather spend his money on a strip club.



He shared a picture of the church and wrote;



“This is the community 5 Pentecost church that told my mum and me that rooms available are for senior pastors so we should sleep at the school park till morning, maybe we will find help 2 rooms Dey empty but e be for senior pastors when there is a Convention.



“Today I fit to break down this church then rebuild am with 30plus rooms, but I no go do, I go rather take go strip club go watch curvy women, built a mosque 14 years ago and the prayers from those Muslims has always been enough for me, go ask Alhaji Tanko.”



Criss Waddle’s claims come on the back of reports that the Church of Pentecost has inhibited its members from the production and sale of alcohol and cigarettes.



