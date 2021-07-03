I’ll rather accept awards from my fans – Kelvyn Bwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy has disclosed that making his fans happy and seeing them enjoy the music he produces is worth more to him than winning an award.



He made this statement referring to how he felt about not winning any award in the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show he stated, “Anyone who won an award that particular night deserved it just like I also did but, I rather accept my awards from the fans because I’m here because of them.”



The talented artiste shared that although winning the awards are important he is not really bothered whether he wins them or them because, “You telling me about how good my songs make you feel alone I believe is an award to me”.



He went on to express that, he also loves and appreciates the fact that, some artiste who win their awards mention his name to recognize him.



“So I feel Iike it’s all about the work so if the work you do is visible, even if you don’t win the awards the people see the efforts you put into it and for me that enough.”



For him, he believes in just doing what you know how to do best for others and for everything you do to have an impact on others.