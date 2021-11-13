I’ll quit music and become a gym instructor – ‘Fed up’ Shatta Wale asserts

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Shatta Wale discloses a change in profession



• Shatta Wale seemingly fed up with criticisms



• Shatta Wale’s music career saddled with numerous controversies this year





Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has declared his intentions of becoming a gym instructor pretty soon.



Shatta Wale who seems fed up with the numerous controversies saddled with his music career said he has finally thrown in the towel.



Shatta said with the level of hate he has received so far, he’d prefer a noble profession like being a gym instructor, moving forward.



The controversial dancehall artiste made this disclosure on Facebook following his most recent clash with the IGP and other top police officials during their meeting with the creative arts stakeholders.



It can be recalled that Shatta became topical on social media after he stormed out of the meeting and later knelt down and apologized to the police after he was brought back.



But reacting to the many backlashes and criticisms borne out of his conduct on social media, he took to social media and wrote;



“You is ok, I want to be a gym instructor so they can take the music”. He wrote on Facebook



