I'll prefer we use the National Cathedral as a theatre - Sista Afia

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Cathedral would have been a great venue to host musical concerts and events that would generate huge revenue for the arts and entertainment industry, this is according to singer, Sista Afia.



The 'Asouden' singer in an interview on GhanaWeb TV with Paula Amma Broni disclosed her wish of converting the much-talked-about edifice into a theatre instead of a place of worship.



When questioned what she could have done differently as the leader of the Musicians Union of Ghana, she said: "If I was the MUSIGA president, I would talk to Nana Akufo-Addo to give us the National Cathedral to do something for the music industry... a place where we can go do our concert which is actually gonna give money.



"As for God, He gets plenty churches for here. Make he give the National Cathedral to us, " she said in Pidgin.



Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2018 unveiled the design for the cathedral, an interdenominational Christian edifice to be constructed around the Parliament House in Accra.



The project has received stiff opposition from individuals and groups who believe that the estimated $200 million cost could have been used for more beneficial projects in the country like the construction of roads, improve healthcare, agriculture and education.



Watch the video below:











Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:









OPD/BB