I’ll pray Psalm 35 over anyone who talks ill about me - Shatta Wale on mother's allegations

Entertainment of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time



Shatta Wale fumes over mother’s rants



Shatta Wale under pressure to solve his mother’s needs



It appears Shatta Wale has been deeply affected by claims that he has failed to cater for his mother.



This is because the dancehall artiste has vented out on social media for the second time.



Shatta who have been subjected to public attacks over claims that he has blatantly refused to pay heed to his mother’s homeless situation, earlier lambasted critics.



According to him, these critics have offered unsolicited opinions about his private life.



He earlier recorded a Facebook live video where he rained heavy insults on individuals who have ‘placed his head on a chopping board’ for abandoning his mother.



In a new development, Shatta has registered his displeasure again, but this time around, it is directed at media platforms who have either invited his mother for an interview or discussed anything pertaining to his mother’s homelessness.



According to the Shatta Movement boss, reasons why he chose to ignore his mother, is best known to him and remain in his best interest.



Shatta Wale during his rants also disclosed that he has run out of tolerance for his mother who has been a hard nut to crack all these years.



Shatta recounted past instances where he has been severally convinced by his brother not to give up on their mother when he had reasons to.



“Ask my brother or anyone from Nima market who my mother truly is. My brother, blade, is aware of the things I have told him about my mother but he still urged me to remain still and take her as she is.



"I’ll pray Psalm 35 over anyone who talks ill about me. I’m not a mere mortal. I am scary, demonic and a spirit. I am everything except God. How is it that nobody notices that there is a loophole somewhere? I am very wealthy, I throw money around and all, but you for a moment asked yourself why all this is happening? Don’t you think there are things or secrets I haven’t said? To all those saying that I cannot look after my mother, I’ll suffer, one of your family members will die, you won’t prosper.



"You people have carried issues relating to my mother on your head. What if there’s something wrong with her? What if all this is her fault? So what at all do you want? For my career to end? I’ll pray that you all live and see what I’ll achieve before you die. Mind your business. To the gossip, you can easily die from this. It’s just like you going somewhere and out of the blue, you just enter someone’s house to separate a fight. You could be killed in the process. Don’t be a fool in this world. Nobody should come and tell me about my mother.”



Shatta’s mother’s homeless situation



Shatta Wale’s mother, Elsie Avemegah, took to social media to vent out her frustration after claims of being kicked out of her rented East Legon apartment which was rented out to her for a period of 6years.



In series of radio interviews making rounds on social media, Shatta Wale’s mother who claims not to have set eyes on his son for over five years and counting, has insisted that her condition is worsening by the day and all efforts to reach out to her son has proven futile.



“How can an old woman like me, over 60-years-old woman be roaming about the streets with polythene looking for a place to sleep? If night falls I become worried because there is no place for me to sleep. Anyone feeding my son with bad counsel should stop because I am really suffering. For three weeks I have been in a mess.



“The security prevented me from entering the house. Those around him feeding his mind with lies should stop it. I haven’t done anything to Shatta to deserve this treatment. I am really hungry. Currently, I am living in a bush around Kasoa. For the past five years, I haven’t set my eyes on my son,” she earlier stated in one of the viral audios.



