I’ll organise thugs to beat Akufo-Addo if he pays greedy MenzGold clients – Afia Schwar

Entertainment of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has threatened to organize thugs to beat up President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he yields to pressure to pay customers of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold.



According to her, the government through the Bank of Ghana warned clients of the entity against investing with them because it never had the requisite requirements to operate.



But the clients in their rightful senses told the government that it should shut up because the entity was duly registered and running a legitimate business.



Reacting to their calls on the government, Afia Schwarzenegger said she will not sit and watch the President pay clients of the defunct company.



“The MenzGold issue is a delicate issue. The government came out through the Bank of Ghana to warn Ghanaians not to do business with Nana Mensah Appiah. MenzGod customers came out and told the government to keep quiet for them to work.



If the President takes our money to pay these greedy people, we will catch him and beat him up. It will be blows if the President tries to pay these greedy people with our hard earned monies. MenzGold issue is a delicate issue and if you want to challenge the government on it, you will be sorry,” she said in an interview on Kingdom FM which was restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.