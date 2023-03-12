You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 12Article 1729190

Music of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

I’ll only repost decent content not videos of girls twerking - Spyro

Singer Spyro

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Spyro has said that his fans need to stop sending him lewd and inappropriate videos to share on his social media platforms.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ hit maker, stated that he does not view or repost videos which contain scenes of girls twerking or wearing half-naked cloths.

Spyro who often talks about his love for Jesus asked his supporters to send him decent clips of them enjoying his single.

On his IG story, he wrote: “I do not repost twerk videos and those that reveal too much skin.

"So pls help me try and make your videos decent and clean so I can repost. Thank you for understanding.”


