I’ll only fight my manager when my marijuana supply runs short – Ayisoba

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, King Ayisoba, has disclosed that the only time he will have an issue with his manager is when he runs out of marijuana, mynewsgh.com reports.



Speaking to Onua FM, the musician asserted that while his manager can refuse to pay him the amount he deserves, he will not back down when it comes to his marijuana.



“I work with Panji, and we cannot fight. We will only fight when he runs short of marijuana. I will fight with my manager if he cannot supply me with marijuana.



“He can decide not to pay me; he can decide to do everything against me; but when his supply of marijuana is exhausted, we will fight,” mynewsgh.com quoted him.



Although it is illegal in Ghana to smoke weed, celebrities like Kwaw Kese have faced the music for openly doing so.



In a recent interview, the Ghanaian rapper described how certain officers from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) harassed him to discover if he had marijuana on him.



According to Kwaw Kese, he had stopped smoking a long time ago, but his run-ins with the police sometimes leave him feeling uneasy whenever he is out.



