I’ll offer my breast milk to anyone who eats and belches at my restaurant - Mzbel

Ghanaian hiplife musician and entrepreneur Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, also known as Mzbel, has offered to breastfeed customers who eat to satisfaction at her restaurant.



The 40-year-old singer who runs Bela's Pub – a restaurant at Adjei Kojo in Accra – has promised her customers 'extra toppings' for their orders, but says they will only get when they belch.



Her new business strategy comes after her rival Afia Schwarzenegger branded her irrelevant in music, jobless and blackmailer.



Afia made this statement last week when she listed top 20 popular Ghanaian musicians who are now underground, and in the list, Mzbel came 4th.



“She was strong at 16 (referring to her ‘16 Years’ song) but after clocking 49 years, she is not getting any lyrics and hits,” Afia Schwarzenegger claimed.



Afia Schwarzenegger continued that Mzbel is now a retired musician and a 'chop bar' [restaurant] operator and deals with sugar daddies.



“We pray she gets a new job and stop dealing with sugar daddies and blackmails,” Schwarzenegger stated.



But in what seems to be a subtle response, Mzbel took to Instagram to show Afia that her business is running.



She showed off her cleavage to attract new customers and promised to allow them to suck her breast when they eat to satisfaction.



