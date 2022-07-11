I’ll not stop listening to an artiste because he committed a crime – French Ambassador

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

French Ambassador to Ghana, Ann Sophie Ave, has said she will not stop listening to a musician or an artiste because he or she was involved in social vices.



Ambassador Ave was speaking on Blakk Rasta’s Taxi Driver show on Class91.3FM.



Touching on whether the negative personal activities of an artiste will affect her decision to boycott their music, the ambassador revealed she differentiates the personal activity of a musician from his or her songs.



According to the French Ambassador, music is produced by a team, which includes the beat maker, producer and others, therefore boycotting an artiste who has committed a crime amounts to depriving a whole industry.



“Why do we deprive a whole team that worked on that song just because the one who was carrying it was misbehaving”, she quizzed.



She noted that it is better to disagree with the action of the artiste and criticize them even on social media rather than boycotting their music.



“If you like that song it doesn’t mean you approve of what he is doing, it means that you like the product that the whole team has joined together to do and as a matter of respect for his team who hasn’t done anything I think that those who love the song can continue,” the French ambassador said.