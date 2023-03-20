'I’ll not eat with some people after this election' – Paul of P Square fame

Entertainment of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Singer, Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy, has expressed his displeasure at the numerous reports of voter suppression and tribalism during this governorship and state assembly election.



Taking to his social media page to share his thoughts on the election process, Rudeboy vowed not to eat with some people as he will never trust them.



The singer raised concerns over the attacks being meted out by thugs on other political parties' supporters and agents.



Rudeboy also stated that some individuals are not humans, while sighting the incidents that occurred during the EndSARS protest.



He wrote: “With all this threat, thugs, voters, suppression, tribalism etc, After this election! Know this and know peace…



“I will not be eating at the same table with some of you … I will never trust some of you… my long spoon will always be available.



“Some of you are not humans.”



Read the post below:



