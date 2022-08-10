I’ll never step my foot into Akufo-Addo’s cathedral – Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah, known in real life as Felix Nana Yeboah, has vowed never to enter the National Cathedral being constructed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in fulfilment of a promise made to God.



Akufo-Addo after being sworn into office as President of the Republic of Ghana stated that he made a covenant with God to build him a cathedral during his campaign.



The president also revealed that the project was not going to be financed with public funds but the contrary appears to have happened following revelations made by some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on Ghanaman TV on the “Show Kanawu” monitored by MyNewsGH.com, comedian Nana Yeboah said the money being used to build the cathedral must be channelled into different projects like the construction of roads, vowing that he will never step his foot there upon completion.



“Even if you build that chapel, I, Yeboah Asiamah will not enter. It is wrong for you to say you are building a cathedral. Totally wrong! How is it possible for somebody from afar to travel all the way to Accra before he can access the temple and worship?” Nana Yeboah asked.



“Use the money to construct roads instead so that people can attest to the fact that you are indeed developing the country. How can you take such an amount to build a church? I will never enter it," he added.