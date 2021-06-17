I’ll never post my husband, they will snatch him – Actress Bernice Asare

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

If there is something that actress, Bernice Asare fears, then it is posting her husband on social media.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Bernice said she will never post her husband.



She feared other women will snatch him if she dares to post him on social media.



Bernice added that she won’t even post her husband on her WhatsApp status.



She detailed that the women of today are dangerous so she has to protect him.



Bernice Asare further stated that it’s needless to post the photo of her husband.



She revealed that Tracey Boakye is the only industry person who knows her husband.



Likewise, her husband also does not post her pictures on social media.



