I’ll never play the role of a fetish priest in movies again - Waakye

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor Rev Prince Yawson popularly known in showbiz as ‘Waakye’ has said he will never play a fetish role in movies again.



Waakye, now a reverend minister said playing a role as a fetish priest is not new to him but after his repentance and transformation as a reverend minister, he will not go back to play that role in movies despite the fact that he will only be acting.



Citing an example of how he rejected a role like that recently, Waakye said: “I received a script to be a fetish priest in a movie and I rejected it. The director even spoke to my lecturer at the pastoral school and he also insisted that that role was not good for me and by God’s grace the director changed the role for me.”



“I have played a fetish role several times but now I will not play that role again. If it is any other role why not? But that particular role I won’t,” Waakye said on Nkran Kwanso the drive time show on Accra100.5FM on Monday, 24 May 2021.



“If you ask me to fool in a movie I will fool despite being a pastor. Comedy makes me healthy,” he added.



The actor now turned pastor noted that his comic acting has not affected his pastoral work.



“I’m proud preaching on the pulpit despite my years of comedy on TV. Pastors today intersperse their preaching with comedy and because I’m a comedian, I decided not to infuse comedy in my preaching but I realised comedy holds people’s attention and people who are dozing even sit up so comedy is a good thing,” he said.



Waakye further noted that he is uncomfortable with his title reverend because in his view “only God has to be revered.”



“I rather like the title pastor but I’m told reverend is a title I must hold,” he said.



Waakye has acted in many movies and TV dramas popular amongst them include Obra, Yaa Asantewaa, Chokor Trotro, Jagger Pee, Living Arts Show, Ogboo, Man Woman and many more.



