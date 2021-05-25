I’ll never play 'fetish priest' in movies again – Waakye

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor Rev Prince Yawson popularly known in showbiz as ‘Waakye’ has said he will never play a fetish role in movies again.



The actor-turned-pastor said playing the role of a fetish priest is not new to him but after his repentance and transformation as a reverend minister, he will not go back to those days.



He said recently, “I received a script to be a fetish priest in a movie and I rejected it”.



“The director even spoke to my lecturer at the pastoral school and he also insisted that that role was not good for me and by God’s grace, the director changed the role for me.”



“I have played the role of a fetish priest several times, but now, I will not play that role again. If it is any other role, why not? But that particular role is a no-go area for me now,” Waakye said on 'Nkran Kwanso', the drivetime show on Accra100.5FM on Monday, 24 May 2021.



“If you ask me to fool in a movie, I will fool despite being a pastor. Comedy makes me healthy,” he added.



He noted that his acting has not affected his pastoral work.



“I’m proud preaching on the pulpit despite my years of comedy on TV. Pastors, today, intersperse their preaching with comedy and because I’m a comedian, I decided not to infuse comedy in my preaching but I realised comedy holds people’s attention and people who are dozing even sit up, so, comedy is a good thing,” he said.



Waakye further noted that he is uncomfortable with his title reverend because in his view, “only God has to be revered.”



“I rather like the title pastor but I’m told ‘reverend’ is a title I must hold,” he said.



Waakye has acted in many movies and TV dramas.



Popular amongst them are Obra, Yaa Asantewaa, Chorkor Trotro, Jagger Pee, Living Arts Show, Ogboo, Man Woman and many more.