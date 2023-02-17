I’ll never have kids until I marry – Nikki Samonas

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has revealed that she will never have kids out of wedlock.



According to the 37-year-old actress, she’s not ready to have kids because she’s not married.



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nikki Samonas emphatically stated that she is not in a hurry to give birth even though she is getting older.



When asked whether she was concerned that her biological clock was running out, she replied “Don’t get me wrong.” Although I would dearly love to have a husband and kids, everything must go my way. My life is up to me, so the clock can go on forever.



Nikki responded, “Pressure comes from everywhere in life, including at work,” when asked if she felt pressure from her friends and relatives to start a family before it was too late. The key is in how you respond to it.



When asked what she would do if she ultimately got married but was unable to have children, Nikki replied, “The question is if.” Other options include adoption, IVF, and surrogacy. I can consider each of these choices.