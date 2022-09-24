You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 24Article 1629599

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

I'll never forget happily taking Dr. UN's award - Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi showing off the award she received from Dr UN Berla Mundi showing off the award she received from Dr UN

Television personality, Berla Mundi, born Berlinda Addardey, has recalled how self-acclaimed United Nations Ambassador, Dr. UN awarded her.

She recounted the joy that filled her heart when she received the award unknown to her the whole thing was a scam laced with deception.

The Broadcast Journalist and Host of TV3 Morning, in a tweet, disclosed that she will never forget the award that made her a laughing stock in Ghana.

“Eeeiii so this man awarded me and I also collected it? I will never forget,” she said while sharing a video of Dr. UN performing one of his global hit songs.

Berla Mundi was among the many Ghanaian public figures who were awarded in a scheme purported to be from the United Nations.

These public figures have become a laughing stock in Ghana for their insatiable craving for awards which led them to take fictitious awards.

