I’ll never again date a Nigerian – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo has said she will never date a Nigerian again.



She disclosed this on DSTV’s Akwaaba Magic Show, GH Queens.



Sharing her craziest experience with a fan, the socialite said: “The craziest thing that ever happened to me is that I accidentally dated a fan. Not like a regular fan, this is like a stalker fan where he lied about literally everything.



“We dated for about 8 months and oh my God, I don’t even know how to begin and how to end this, I’ll never again date a Nigerian.”



The socialite had said in 2018 that she will never date a Ghanaian man.