Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

I'll never again date a Nigerian – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo has said she will never date a Nigerian again.

She disclosed this on DSTV’s Akwaaba Magic Show, GH Queens.

Sharing her craziest experience with a fan, the socialite said: “The craziest thing that ever happened to me is that I accidentally dated a fan. Not like a regular fan, this is like a stalker fan where he lied about literally everything.

“We dated for about 8 months and oh my God, I don’t even know how to begin and how to end this, I’ll never again date a Nigerian.”

The socialite had said in 2018 that she will never date a Ghanaian man.

