I'll legalise weed over prostitution, LGBTQ+ if I could – Sista Afia

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s music goddess, Sista Afia has revealed she will go all lengths to legalise marijuana in Ghana if she had the power.



“If I had the power to do so, I’ll legalise it because the guys like it,” Sista Afia said on Accra100.5FM in an interview with Nana Romeo on Thursday, November 25.



“Most of the guys that I know like it,” she explained further.



It was, however, not clear whether or not the guys she spoke of are those in the showbiz industry.



The 'Queen Solomon' of the Ghanaian music industry chose to legalise marijuana instead of prostitution and LGBTQ+ when she was asked to make a choice if she had the power to legalise any of them.



The use of marijuana in Ghana is illegal in spite of a recent law by the Narcotic Control Commission for the licensing of its cultivation for export.