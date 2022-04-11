I'll lead people to Christ just as I did with body enhancement - Moesha Buduong

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Moesha speaks on gaining followers for Christ



Actress admits to enhancing her body



Moesha hopes her enemies will soon become her lovers



Actress Moesha Buduong has recalled the time she influenced several women to enhance their bodies after she publicly admitted to undergoing surgery to obtain bigger butts and snatched waist.



Now a repented soul who has rededicated her life to Christ, she is on a mission to draw nonbelievers to the Lord as most people love to "copy" whatever she does or promotes.



In a Snapchat story, the actress was optimistic that friends and followers who have now become her enemies will soon have a change of mind when God touches their hearts.



She admitted that her walk with the Lord has also attracted some enemies for herself.



"God will make all of my haters and lovers love me all over again and again and again. I love God and soon everyone will copy from me just like how all of you copied and wanted to fix your shape and buttocks. Low key everyone wants.."



In August 2020, the actress in an interview with Angela Bamford disclosed that she worked on her body after failing to achieve a perfect shape through exercise and the use of waist trainers.



"I had a lipo Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). I used to work out a lot and I wasn’t getting results. I’m always dieting, waist training; I wanted fast results. I was not too patient,” she said.



This was after she announced her decision to follow Christ and wins souls.



