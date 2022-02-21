I’ll grab a ‘fresh blood’ to spend the next Val’s Day with – ‘Single’ Delay

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay discloses next line of action to squash her ‘singlehood’



Delay makes future plans for 2023 Valentine’s Day



Delay insists she is single



Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay’, has explained that she is gradually getting fed up with the single life.



Delay, while scrolling through and admiring Selley Galley’s romantic Valentine’s Day message to her husband, Cartel Big J, said it is about time she also found love.



According to Delay, she spent the entire Val’s Day alone in her room, listening to Cecilia Marfo’s songs, which shouldn’t have been the case.



The 49-year-old TV presenter who feels left out as far as love is concerned said she intends to spend the next Valentine’s Day with a 26-year-old guy.



“In all the Valentine’s Day messages that popped up on social media, the one that caught my eye was Selley Galley’s message to her husband. If I sit back and look at how I spent Val’s Day all by myself and alone in the room the entire day, it’s really pathetic. I spent the whole day in a room listening to Cecilia Marfo’s songs. I’ll look for a 26-year-old boy, a fresh blood, to spend the 2023 Valentine’s Day with,” she said.



In spite of rumours that Delay is secretly married with a child, she has on several occasions reiterated that she is single.



She has been tagged with all sorts of suitors including popular Ghanaian footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu; Amerado, among others.



Watch the video below.



