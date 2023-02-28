I’ll gladly accept money to beat Efia Odo – Sista Afia reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Ghanaian Afro-pop musician Sista Afia has revealed that she won’t hesitate to beat Efia Odo if somebody pays her to do so.



As revealed by Sista Afia, she holds grudges against Efia Odo because she once body-shamed her and continuously called her derogatory names, therefore she cannot and will never pretend to love her in public.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM she said “I mean if somebody gives me money right now to go around and beat her, I will do it. I’m just kidding (laughs).



“I mean it is what it is…I mean everybody knows that we don’t like each other.



“She has called me a hypocrite, she has called me ugly, she has done all these things so many times…I mean she has body-shamed me so many times.



“When I say I don’t like this person or nothing positive is going to come from her name, people should understand it…I mean in both ways nobody likes each other.



Recall that just about two weeks ago, Sister Afia described Efia Odo as non-talented in an interview with Zionfelix, stating that she would not listen to any of her music.



Sista Afia and Efia Odo haven’t been best friends for some time. The cause of the rift between the two ladies cannot be pinpointed as each is seen throwing jabs at the other at the least opportunity.