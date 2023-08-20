I’ll give birth to sons that will sleep with people’s daughters – BBNajija housemate

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Big Brother All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, was recently caught on camera revealing plans to encourage his sons to have sexual encounters with people's daughters.



He said this during a conversation with fellow housemates, Whitemoney and Soma shortly after the Saturday night party.



Seyi noted that he would open a miscellaneous account for his son that will be used to have sex with people’s daughters.



He said; “I gave birth to a boy first, he will fxck your daughter! And I don dey save. I get shina account for my son, miscellaneous account, I dey pay money. I get that account for son, I get that account for my guy son, I get that account for a lot of my boys, their son, they will fxck your daughter!”



"My boys! Dem go come meet me say ‘daddy I need the Benz’, I will give them the Benz, I will give them the key to the guest house, them go run train on people’s daughters. I dey say am plainly and I know where I dey talks am from, I’m giving birth to boys and dey go dey fxck people daughters.”



This comment did not go well with many Nigerians as some of them took to social media to condemn his utterance.



The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Agency said; "We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse”.



"The bystanders' passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this."



Nollywood actress, @lalaakindoju wrote: "Seyi actually doesn't like women. Sees women as objects and believes he is superior to him and his kind to trample on. He has consistently made this very clear. It's also important to note that there are people who listen and giggle with him when he's making these comments."



Another Tweep @Feyisparkles wrote: "Everyone is praying for their son to be great and prosperous but Seyi is already imagining his own Son as a sexual predator who runs trains on women."



@Ore_akiinde wrote: "Parents Normally pray for their children’s success and growth in life, but Seyi is fantasizing about how he will run the sexual life of his son and the other men sat there grinning and nodding. I wonder what type of fathers these generations are building."



Media personality, Tolulope Demuren popularly known as ToolzO tweeted: "Can we agree to evict Seyi tonight? JURY people ???? Anyone who says it was just boy's talk should be ashamed too...and the people giggling as he was spewing nonsense. Disgusting behaviour!"



"Seyi Awolowo should be disqualified and really lose every brand deal he has unless the brands subscribe to sexual molestation. He has to be taught a serious lesson. What the actual hell????," @yeankhar tweeted.



@ulxma wrote: "There is no charitable interpretation of what Seyi said. At best, he’s saying that sex is a weapon that can be used to punish women. At worst, he’s saying that gang rape is a revenge tool. We are truly in hell."



@Sthabbey: Very unfortunate. Seyi never valued the women around him



@Samuel22146266: Him shame dey shame me. He Looks like a pervert. Slut-shaming women. Very bad of you. You just disgraced yourself and your family.



@Hamsuf: It's time for Seyi to go