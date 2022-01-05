I'll fight bloggers this year and ensure one goes to prison — Shatta Wale vows

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall act, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has vowed to deal with Ghanaian bloggers in 2022 and ensure they stick to professionalism.



In a post on his Facebook page, Shatta Wale indicated that unlike their Nigerian counterparts, the Ghanaian bloggers are using their blogs to perpetuate falsehoods about celebrities in the country instead of praising their craft.



"This year alone I want to make sure one blogger goes to prison and learn what is being a professional."



"Whilst Nigerian bloggers deh praise their own in this current situation ,

Ghanaian bloggers are spreading false info in the country," he wrote.



He disclosed in the post that he has told a leading police officer to put Ghanaian bloggers under checks before they prone this country into destruction.



"This is what I told one Great police officer that if they don’t check these things there won’t be any disciplines in the country," Shatta Wale said.



He said he has succeeded in his fight against false prophecies in the country and will do same to the bloggers.



"I fought for false prophecies And I will again fight bloggers this year Watch me !!! Shatta wale !!!" he affirmed.