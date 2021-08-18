I’ll dump any man who cannot 'lick' me – Akiyana vows

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Akiyana said she cannot date a man who cannot perform orals on her her



• The dancehall artiste said she is attracted to men who go the extra mile to please women



• Akiyana said she enjoys sex that lasts for about an hour



Dancehall artiste, Akiyana, has cautioned guys who cannot indulge in oral sex to stay far away from her.



According to the Zylofon music signee, she would not hesitate to dump any man who cannot satisfy all her sexual urges especially by ‘licking’ her.



Akiyana said she detests men who cannot think outside the box and please their women.



“If you’re a guy and you cannot go down on me, I’ll leave you because you are wasting my time. After God created the genitals, he created the brain for men to know how to reason on how to make a woman feel like a woman. So if you cannot reason enough and think of how to make me feel like a woman, you’re wasting my time. Clear off,” she stated in an interview with Sammy Flex.



When asked about her thoughts on instances where a woman’s private part does not smell good, she said;



“Mine smells good. I keep the place neat and all. These guys will cheat on you so when you get them, let them do what you want. It is not a punishment you simply just need to catch your feelings if not another woman would."



"Also I want my sex duration to last for an hour. If you can’t last for an hour, then I can consider 30 minutes,” she added.





Watch the video below;







Nomination