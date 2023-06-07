'I'll do something drastic you won’t like' - Yul Edochie threatens to expose second wife

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

There appears to be trouble in paradise as Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have engaged in another fight captured on social media. .



Gistlover previously reported that a video of the lovebirds arguing was released on Yul Edochie’s Facebook page.



Judy Austin, who found the video insulting and has access to Yul Edochie’s social media accounts, posted a video of them arguing over it.



The actress chastised her husband for posting the footage without her permission, which Yul refused.



Yul Edochie had threatened to reveal her secrets to the public if she carries out her threat to post the video, which she did.



“You have no right to post anything on my social media page without telling me. There are so many things people don’t know about you and I’ll bring them out.



"I am going to do something drastic that you wouldn’t like. You can’t be giving me a headache and you think you will rest. You will see the things I will bring out”.



Judy Austin captioning the video wrote, “Since Yul Edochie decided to embarrass me by posting a video I made with my phone on the internet without my consent. I will shock him. It is now game on”.



