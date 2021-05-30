I’ll do good music when your father dies – Kwaw Kese’s clapback to a tweep

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper Kwaw Kese went hard on a tweep following an attack on his brand and personality on social media, Sunday.



The musician, joining the chorus of tweets to celebrate the victory of Chelsea after the English club defeated counterparts Manchester City, tweeted: “Man for join the Chelsea some”.



That tweet rather elicited a response which was outside the UEFA Champions League final game conversation. “Make good music and stop fooling,” the tweep replied.



Kwaw Kese who has on countless occasions been a victim of cyberbullying retorted: “When ur Fada die, I will”.



A few weeks ago, Kwaw Kese descended on persons who opposed his comment on the conviction of actress Akuapem Poloo. The rapper had expressed that it was unwarranted for a single mother to be convicted for exposing her nakedness to her 7-year-old child.



"Because you are sleeping in 'dumsor' your mind has gone off. This is foolishness. If someone shows her private part to her child, is it your problem? Is it your private part? As I am here, my daughter sees my d*ck all the time when I am bathing, does that mean I am traumatizing my daughter?” he asked in a video shared on his social media pages.



Reacting to his comment, some persons on social media suggested that his relevance has dipped hence, should rather focus on how to secure an elevation.



The rapper rebutted that whoever regards him as ‘irrelevant’ should rather “comment on Michael Jackson’s page and stop wasting their energy, time, and data on my page”.



