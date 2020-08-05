I'll deal with you and your father, Samini mercilessly – Shatta Wale warns Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Nsemwoha

Ahead of the Asaase radio sound clash this evening between dancehall giants, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, the latter has sound a warning to the former, that, he will not spare him in today’s clash.



Samini, ahead of the clash opined that, Stonebwoy was not the right candidate to battle Shatta Wale but rather himself. This, even brought some confusion between Samini and Stonebwoy who hitherto were of the best of relationship.



Peculiar of Shatta Wale’s character, he has taken to social media to pull the legs of his bitterest rivals in dancehall music. He warned that, he’ll deal with Stonebwoy and his father, Samini mercilessly in the lyrical clash.



He wrote on twitter: So @stonebwoyb all what samini say you still wan clash..alright !!! No problem..I will deal with u, and catch your father

@samini_dagaati and deal with him too mercilessly later this year.. #putuuniggaz #AsaaseRadio





So @stonebwoyb all what samini say you still wan clash???? ..alright !!! No problem???? ..I will deal with u ,and catch your father @samini_dagaati and deal with him too mercilessly later this year ????.. #putuuniggaz #AsaaseRadio