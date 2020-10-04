Entertainment of Sunday, 4 October 2020

'I’ll deal with anyone who approaches me for $150 coronavirus test fee' – Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese says he is not ready to pay government’s $150 COVID-19 testing fee when he gets to the Kotoka International Airport.



According to the actor, coronavirus test in the United States where he is currently based costs just $5 hence, he will resist Ghana government's exorbitant fee of $150.



To him, charging $150 is tantamount to extortion and must not be condoned.



In a video he shared on his social media page, the rapper said;



“I’m coming home after seven months of staying away from Ghana due to lockdown. I came to work for money but that was not possible and I’ve spent all my money. So as I’m returning back home, you want to charge me $150 when the same test is done for $5 here? Well, this is extortion. I’m coming to Ghana and If anyone wants he should tell me to pay $150 and I will deal with them," he remarked.





