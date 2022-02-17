I'll consider disciplining a defamer physically than going to court - Kofi Mole

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mole has indicated that instead of worrying himself with the court system when he is defamed, he will rather meet the person who defamed him and deal with him/her physically.



Over the years, music and movie stars have had to suffer some form of defamation from rumour mongers, bloggers and journalists.



In Ghana, people use this as a means to get heard as they make wild allegations against popular and influential people in society.



Speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM on the “Ekwanso dwodwo” drive time show with Abeiku Santana, Kofi Mole indicated that he will not waste his time in the court.



According to him, he will rather focus on meeting the person who defamed him and discipline the person if he can.



“It depends and it’s not something my mind is made up on. Some of them you can meet them one on one and discipline them so there are so many ways,” he said.