I’ll clap for NPP if they vote for Bawumia as flagbearer – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran musician, Rex Omar has sarcastically insinuated that he’ll applaud the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should Dr. Bawumia win their presidential election.



According to Rex Omar who is a known sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Bawumia’s dwindling credibility makes him the less favourite to win.



During an interview with Amansan Krakye, he asked “Is Bawumia still dreaming that he will win the flagbearer race to become a presidential candidate to do what specifically in this country again?



“As for Bawumia if he’s voted for by NPP as their presidential candidate I’ll clap my hands for members of the NPP for doing that,” he continued on Property FM in Cape Coast.



He added monitored by MyNewsGh.com “After he wins their flagbearer race that’s when we will dismantle his spare parts to make him know who he really is.



“As for Bawumia, I don’t consider him to be part of it at all because his credibility is nothing good to write home about,” Rex Omar concluded.