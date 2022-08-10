I'll become a failure should I fight my manager husband over money or get divorced - Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Gospel singer, Piesie Esther has disclosed that her decision to stay humble by making herself 'smaller' in the eyes of her husband, Enoch Asiedu despite her celebrity status is the reason their marriage has stood the test of time.



The Ghanaian singer said she will tag herself as a failure should it ever occur that she fights her husband who doubles as her manager over funds or seek a divorce.



Piesie Esther explained that her years in ministry have made her an inspiration to many, the reason she strives to live an exemplary life.



"We are examples to others and therefore I don't know why someone who is serving as a signboard should be crooked... For someone who is drawing you to Christ, my life should be a good example to you.



"As a married Christain wife, imagine there is news out there that I am fighting my husband over money or we have divorced. When this happens, I am expected to stay in my room and cry because I term it as a failure on my path," the singer stated on Pent TV's Asembi Morning Show.



Currently topping charts with her hit single "Way3 Me Yie', the singer added that fame and riches can never push her to disrespect the man who married her when she was a nobody.



"One thing about me is that stardom and celebrity tag is not my style. My status doesn't get to me, when that happens, you will boss your partner. Sometimes, when we attend an event, I am given a seat but my husband will be left standing. You might think that you are the champion, a chance to feel bigger than him but to me, I am a nobody, just Esther.



"The Esther that I used to be those days...I give my husband full respect. It is all about understanding and humility. I make myself 'small' for him," she stated in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.





