I’ll beat any prophet who spits out doom prophecies about me – Kumawood actor

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood actor, Sylvester Agyapong popularly known as 'Sly' has threatened to beat the hell out of any prophet who will dare to publicly announce a doom prophecy about him.



Emphasizing his point, Sylvester Agyapong commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for arresting Jesus Ahoufe to serve as a deterrent to other prophets.



His comments are in reaction to Jesus Ahuofe's prophecies concerning Shatta Wale which landed him in prison.



Speaking on RTV Entertainment show hosted by Papa Kumasi and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Sylvester Agyapong said;



“I believe in prophecy but any prophet who will prophesy about me must prove to me why God gave him or her the prophecy. Doom prophecy about celebrities is becoming too much in this country and I must commend the new IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare for his efforts to eliminate this prophecy from the system. Celebrities and politicians will now have our peace from these prophets,” Sylvester said.



“God will never reveal a prophecy to a prophet without giving the prophet reasons of that prophecy so any pastor or prophet who will prophesy about me just give me the reason of that prophecy. I will go to the church of the prophet who will prophesy about me and demand the reason why the prophecy came. If he fails to give me the reason then I have every right to beat that prophet for causing fear and panic,” he added.



According to the Kumawood actor, such prophecies usually create fear and panic in the minds of the individuals involved.



“Sometimes how they announce the prophecy in public will make you feel that you are going to die the next day which will make the person be afraid to even go out to work,” he stated.