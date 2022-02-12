I’ll be wicked to women this year – Ycee warns

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

This year 2022, popular Nigerian Rapper, Oludemilade Alejo, aka Ycee, has warned women of his intentions to be wicked to them.



Giving his reasons, Ycee said that years of being nice to women has not been fruitful for him.



The ‘Juice’ rapper said, “I am trying hard to be wicked but I love women so much. I am trying to be wicked to women this year because all the years of being a nice guy did not pay me. I was just suffering and smiling.”



In the course of the question and answer session with his fans, Ycee also stated that he needed a child in his life.



He said, “I need a child in my life and it is a bit tricky because I just said it’s ‘wickedness’ from here on. So, how am I planning to have kids?”