I’ll be remembered for my ‘controversial’ songs – Barima Sidney brags

Entertainment of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Our money’ hitmaker, Barima Sidney born Sidney Kofi Ofori, has sadly revealed on Kastle FM what most people will use to remember him when he is no longer existing.



“What I will be remembered for is that I am the musician who came to talk about things in society that nobody wants to sing about,” he told the host.



He continued “I think that it’s something that a lot of people will use to remember me that’s why when things aren’t going right and I don’t talk, people begin agitating as to why I’m silent”.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye, Barima Sidney said he’ll be remembered for doing songs with controversial topics that most musicians wouldn’t want to talk about.



He added, “So I think that topics that people are afraid to talk about are what I sing about like ‘scent no’ it’s not an easy topic for you to sing about or you say’ oga dey chop our money basa basa."



“So these are controversial topics that people don’t want to sing about so most people sing about love songs in order to be free but Sidney will be remembered for doing songs that people find it hard to talk about in society,” he ended.