I live without regrets – Kelvyn Boy reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian Afro-beats sensation Kelvyn Brown, known for his stage name as Kelvyn Boy has described his life as one without regrets.



Speaking on the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show with Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel, the ‘Visa’ hitmaker mentioned that his life is without regrets and that he learnt from whatever happened.



“First of all, I don’t have regrets in anything I do, I just live and learn from it. I trust in growth as well, so, I see everything as growth,” he said



Kelvyn Boy added that he drew inspiration from anything he comes across in life, whether being negative or positive.



“Everything inspires me, whether negative or positive,” he said.



The Afro-beats bad man is out with a new single titled ‘Down Flat’ produced by renowned Nigerian music producer Kulboy.