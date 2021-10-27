I live within my means, chill with the expectations – KiDi pleads

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Afro-pop artiste, Dennis Dwamena, known in showbiz as KiDi, has pleaded with his fans to lessen their expectations of his celebrity status.



KiDi wrote on his Twitter page to draw the line between his celebrity status and regular lifestyle. He added that he has not amassed enough wealth yet, and until then, people should expect a simple lifestyle.



He said, “One day I’ll be rich. But right now, I’m not. So don’t be expecting some kind of rich and flashy lifestyle from me because I be star, I beg. I live within my means. Dead the expectations.”



It seems the ‘touch It’ hitmaker may also be sending a word of caution to all social media users to stay away from unnecessary pressure from celebrities.

And for all to take note that "not all that glitters is gold". And as such, the youth should remain vigilant and focused at all times.



Kidi is an afro-pop singer and songwriter who has been making countless hit songs in the entertainment industry. His newest album, ‘The Golden Boy’ has made headlines with ‘touch it’ as one of his singles to debut Billboard charts globally.



We hope to see more exciting features and songs that will put Ghanaian music on the global map.



