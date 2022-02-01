I live free from all fears through Christ - Sammie Okposo makes a comeback

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician admits to cheating on his wife



Sammie Okposo suspends himself from ministry work



Christ has redeemed me, gospel singer says



Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, who admitted to cheating on his wife and impregnating a US-based woman, has made a come back to social media, weeks after announcing a break from gospel 'ministry work.'



In his recent statement on his official Instagram page which has now been made private, Sammie stated that he no longer lives in fear and condemnation as Christ has forgiven and redeemed him following his confession and repentance from sins.



The gospel singer famed for his hit single 'Sing Hallelujah' added that he is truly free although he might be seen as an adulterous man in the sight of men.



"I am the righteousness of God in Christ I am born of God the life of God is in me Christ in me the hope of glory I am free from the law from the power of sin I am no longer bound by the fear of men God's grace is available sufficient and working for me Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that I have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit Jesus is crazy about me He loves me just the way I am.



"Christ has redeemed me I live free all my the flesh but after the spirit, the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made free from the power of sin and death who is he or she that saith a thing and it cometh to pass when the Lord commandeth it not......NOBODY," he wrote.



The wife of the singer, Ozioma Sammie Okposo, liked the post made by her husband with many suggesting that she might have forgiven the singer who has admitted to cheating.





Check out the post below:



