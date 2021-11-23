'I like men' - Haillie Sumney reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: GH Kasa, Contributor

Television personality and actress, Haillie Sumney, has recently backlashed celebrities who come on social media to fight and insult each other.



Haillie Sumney in an interview on Y3 Kasa Tv with Blogger Jibriel went ahead to make a comment about the recent LGBTQ+ debate in the country stating she will prefer men over women.



When asked if she prefers being "straight" or a "lesbian", the actress did not hesitate to mention "straight" as her choice.



"Personally, straight. I am a woman and I like men, but I don't judge. I won't say I am comfortable with LGBTQ+ or not because I do have gay friends and I don't judge them. But if I have to ever choose to be gay or straight again, I will always go straight and I have never involved myself in a gay situation.

There was a time I cut my hair and I got lesbians to approach me", she added.



Speaking about celebrity rants on social media, Haillie Sumney stated she finds it very unnecessary when Ghanaian ‘popular people’ come on social media to insult and also fight on social media.



She believes if people have issues, they should settle them off social media and not rant over issues on social media.



Haillie Sumney has been featured in several movies in Ghana and Nigeria and has a lot of awards. She represented Ghana as a Tv host at the BET Award 2019.



Watch the full interview below



