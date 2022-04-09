I like Black American ladies who wear braces - Yaw Dabo

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actor Yaw Dabo has said that he loves women from the diaspora.



According to him, those women tickle his fancy especially when they have braces on their teeth.



Yaw Dabo made this known when he spoke in an interview with Abeiku Santana.



On the kind of body size, Yaw Dabo who has a diminutive nature said he does not like plump ladies.



He is interested in only ladies who have sizeable body parts he can control very well and not over sized bodies.



