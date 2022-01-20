I left UPSA because I felt left behind - Black Sherif

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif makes new revelation



Black Sherif explains why he left UPSA



I am in a different university now, Black Sherif reveals



Rapper Black Sherif, a former student of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), has disclosed why he left the university.



Up until January 2022, fans knew that Blacko famed for his 2021 hit singles 'First Sermon' and 'Second Sermon' was pursuing a degree course at UPSA.



He has however withdrawn from the university due to challenges hindering his music career.



In a question and answer session on social media one of his fans quizzed "which course you dey tear for UPSA'.



Black replied that he has left the school due to frustrations. He wrote: "Hmm bro. I can't with that school. I've left ei."



Disappointed fans can hold their peace as this is not the end of the round for their favourite rapper.



According to Black Sherif, his dream of pursuing higher education is still on course as he now finds himself in a different university.



"Nahhh I am in a different school now," he added.



Currently, he is in a different university where he hopes to bag a degree after his exist from UPSA.



"Honestly, I felt left behind and wanted to start over, you understand?"











