I leave you in Shatta Wale’s hands! – Abeiku Santana as he blasts Charterhouse, VGMA board

Abeku Santana queries Charterhouse for omitting Fameye, Kofi Kinataa from ‘Artiste of the Year’ list

Abeiku Santana ‘fires’ Charterhouse, VGMA board

Popular media personality, Abeiku Santana, has angrily lashed out at Chatterhouse, the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) and the entire board, for what he described as an unfair treatment meted out to some two artistes.



Abeiku during his ‘ekwansodwodwo’ show vented out at the organizers for once again omitting Highlife musicians; Kofi Kinaata and Fameye, from the ‘Artiste of the Year’ list.



The 2022 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ category captures the likes of King Promise, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Black Sherif as its nominees.



But reacting to the list, the Okay FM presenter said the VGMA stakeholders were selective in their nominations.



“So Charterhouse and VGMA, in what way have Kofi Kinaata and Fameye wronged you? Charterhouse, organizers of VGMAs, I’m asking how they have wrong you. What have they done to the extent that they weren’t nominated for the Artiste off the Year category? Keep doing that. Keep being selective and unfair to these artistes and continue to nominate your friends and acquaintances. Anytime it is time for these two artistes to be rewarded, they don’t get it. Just look at their works. Look how hard they have worked. Are you being unfair at all? Your reward is in the hands of Shatta Wale,” he fumed.



Prior to this development, Reggae dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, lambasted the VGMA board for repeatedly nominating Joe Mettle for the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category.



The ‘poum’ crooner is also of the view that popular Hiplife artiste, Fameye, is a befitting nominee for the category considering the success of his work in the year under review.





“what at all did Joe Mettle do this year to earn a nomination in the Artiste of the Year category? Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can match up to Fameye’s ‘Praise’? Tell me. All the artistes in the Artiste of the Year category did well last year, but Joe Mettle. All the music bloggers and fans want to know what he actually did for him to be there,” he told Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty.



Watch the video below:



